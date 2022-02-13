Balochistan reports 40 more positive corona

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Around 40 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35096 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1387085 people were screened for the virus, out of which 40 more were reported positive.

As many as 34428 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 371 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.