Balochistan reports 43 more coronavirus cases

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :About 43 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 16195 in the province on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health DirectorateCell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 350480 people were screened for the virus till November 10, out of which 43 more were reported positive.

As many as 15743 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 154 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.