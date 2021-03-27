Balochistan reports 44 more positive for corona

About 44 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to19497 in the province on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :About 44 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to19497 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health DirectorateCell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 648740 people were screened for the virus till March 27 out of which 44 more were reported positive.

As many as 19028 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 206 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.