Balochistan reports 44 more positive for coronavirus

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :About 44 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 22664 in the province on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 730051 people were screened for the virus till May 3 out of which 44 more were reported positive.

As many as 21014 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 239 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.