UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Reports 46 More Positive For COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 10:08 PM

Balochistan reports 46 more positive for COVID-19

About 46 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 17650 in Balochistan on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :About 46 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 17650 in Balochistan on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 418502 people were screened for the virus till December 10, out of which 46 more were reported positive.

As many as 16,960 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 173 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan December Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

21 arrested for violating Sound System Act

24 seconds ago

Israel-Morocco Deal Includes Establishing Diplomat ..

25 seconds ago

KP forest dept plants 196 mln saplings under 10 BT ..

27 seconds ago

Sindh High Court orders to refer inquiry against f ..

4 minutes ago

Lahore High Court suspends hearing of regular case ..

4 minutes ago

Journalists need to adopt digital technology for c ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.