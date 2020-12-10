Balochistan reports 46 more positive for COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :About 46 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 17650 in Balochistan on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 418502 people were screened for the virus till December 10, out of which 46 more were reported positive.

As many as 16,960 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 173 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.