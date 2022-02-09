UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Reports 47 More Positive Of Corona

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2022 | 10:33 PM

Balochistan reports 47 more positive of corona

Around 47 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 34957 in Balochistan on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Around 47 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 34957 in Balochistan on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell BalochistanDr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1381912 people were screened for the virus, out of which 47 more were reported positive.

As many as 34165 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 370 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Computerization of official sectors vital for good ..

Computerization of official sectors vital for good governance: Governor

1 minute ago
 23 drug peddlers held; over 13 kg charras, 60 lite ..

23 drug peddlers held; over 13 kg charras, 60 liters liquor, 15 liquor bottles r ..

1 minute ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan disqualifies parli ..

Election Commission of Pakistan disqualifies parliamentarian in dual nationality ..

1 minute ago
 New York to End Mask Mandate for Most Indoor Publi ..

New York to End Mask Mandate for Most Indoor Public Places on Thursday - Governo ..

5 minutes ago
 US Crude Oil Sees Biggest Weekly Drawdown Since Oc ..

US Crude Oil Sees Biggest Weekly Drawdown Since October 2018 - Energy Agency

5 minutes ago
 Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>