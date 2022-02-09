Balochistan reports 47 more positive of corona

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Around 47 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 34957 in Balochistan on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell BalochistanDr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1381912 people were screened for the virus, out of which 47 more were reported positive.

As many as 34165 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 370 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.