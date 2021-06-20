UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Reports 48 More Positive For Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 11:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :About 48 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 26633 on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 843435 people were screened for the virus till June 20 out of which 48 more were reported positive.

As many as 25579 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 301 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

