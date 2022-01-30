UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Reports 48 More Positive For COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2022 | 11:10 PM

Balochistan reports 48 more positive for COVID-19

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Around 48 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while the number of total confirmed patients surged to 34390 in Balochistan on Sunday. According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell BalochistanDr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1365593 people were screened for the virus, out of which 48more were reported positive.

As many as 33587 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 367 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

