Balochistan reports 5 more positive for corona

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :About 15 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32279 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1233154 people were screened for the virus till October 31 out of which 15 more were reported positive.

As many as 31810 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 356 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.