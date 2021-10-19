Balochistan reports 5 more positive for corona

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :About five new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32155 in the province on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1194719 people were screened for the virus till October 19 out of which 05 more were reported positive.

As many as 31721 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 354 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.