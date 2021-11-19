UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Reports 5 More Positive For Corona

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Around five new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32432 in Balochistan on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1280641 people were screened for the virus till November 19 out of which five more were reported positive.

As many as 32006 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 358 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

