Balochistan Reports 51 More Corona Cases

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

Balochistan reports 51 more corona cases

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :About 51 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 10717 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 106797 people were screened for the virus till July 3, out of which 51 more were reported positive.

As many as 5331 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 122 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

