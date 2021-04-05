Balochistan reports 51 more positive for corona

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :About 51 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 19785 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 667669 people were screened for the virus till April 04 out of which 51 more were reported positive.

As many as 19162 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 211 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.