Balochistan reports 53 more corona cases

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :About 53 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and the number of total confirmed cases has surged to 16,582 in Balochistan on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 368,964 people have screened for the coronavirus so far and out of which,15,942 have been recovered while 157 have been died in the province.