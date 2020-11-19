UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Reports 53 More Corona Cases

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 01:30 AM

Balochistan reports 53 more corona cases

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :About 53 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and the number of total confirmed cases has surged to 16,582 in Balochistan on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 368,964 people have screened for the coronavirus so far and out of which,15,942 have been recovered while 157 have been died in the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan Died Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pak-Afghan PTA to be finalized by end of January 2 ..

1 hour ago

Syrian ambassador hails UAE&#039;s hosting of nati ..

2 hours ago

Former US Army Green Beret pleads guilty to spying ..

1 hour ago

Bahrain urges Israel-Palestinian peace in historic ..

1 hour ago

Pak economy starts rapid recovery : State Bank of ..

1 hour ago

UK lorry driver claims innocence in Vietnamese mig ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.