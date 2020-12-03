Balochistan reports 53 more coronavirus cases

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :About 53 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 17268 in Balochistan on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 400886 people were screened for the virus till December 02, out of which 53 more were reported positive.

As many as 16547 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 169 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.