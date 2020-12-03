UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Reports 53 More Coronavirus Cases

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 12:10 AM

Balochistan reports 53 more coronavirus cases

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :About 53 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 17268 in Balochistan on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 400886 people were screened for the virus till December 02, out of which 53 more were reported positive.

As many as 16547 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 169 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan December Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US presidential pardons -- a powerful and controve ..

6 minutes ago

Sikhs hold big rally outside Indian consulate in N ..

6 minutes ago

Govt to complete its constitutional tenure: Vawda

6 minutes ago

China's Aviation Administration Suspends Flights o ..

6 minutes ago

FM calls Nigerian counterpart, offers condolences ..

6 minutes ago

Iraq Hopes Next US Administration to Change Approa ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.