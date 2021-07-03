UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Reports 53 More Positive For Corona

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 12:50 AM

Balochistan reports 53 more positive for corona

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :About 53 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 27295 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 871547 people were screened for the virus till July 2 out of which 53 more were reported positive.

As many as 26297 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 310 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

