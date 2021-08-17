UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Reports 53 More Positive Patients Of Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 11:27 PM

Balochistan reports 53 more positive patients of coronavirus

About 53 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 30753 in the province on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :About 53 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 30753 in the province on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 9,92564 people were screened for the virus till August 17 out of which 53 more were reported positive.

As many as 29759 affected patients have been recovered from the deadly virus so far while 335 deaths were recorded in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan August Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Four in ten will switch retailers if there are del ..

Four in ten will switch retailers if there are delays in online transaction, say ..

1 hour ago
 EU Pledges to Support Afghanistan's Neighbors in R ..

EU Pledges to Support Afghanistan's Neighbors in Response to Refugee Influx

4 minutes ago
 EU Must Communicate With Taliban to Prevent Humani ..

EU Must Communicate With Taliban to Prevent Humanitarian, Migrant Crises - Borre ..

4 minutes ago
 EU will have to talk to Taliban: Borrell

EU will have to talk to Taliban: Borrell

4 minutes ago
 Supreme Court issues notice to NAB over Khursheed ..

Supreme Court issues notice to NAB over Khursheed Shah's bail plea

34 minutes ago
 Malaysian Parties Agree to 'Peaceful' New Politica ..

Malaysian Parties Agree to 'Peaceful' New Political Landscape to Fight COVID-19 ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.