Balochistan reports 53 more positive patients of coronavirus

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :About 53 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 30753 in the province on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 9,92564 people were screened for the virus till August 17 out of which 53 more were reported positive.

As many as 29759 affected patients have been recovered from the deadly virus so far while 335 deaths were recorded in Balochistan.