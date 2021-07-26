Balochistan reports 55 more positive for corona

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :About new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 29129 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 922196 people were screened for the virus till July 25 out of which 55 more were reported positive.

As many as 27875 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 325 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.