Balochistan Reports 57 More Coronavirus Cases

Muhammad Irfan 23 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 12:40 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :About 57 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 26466 in the province on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan, Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 836083 people were screened for the virus till June 17 out of which 57more were reported positive.

As many as 25372 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 300 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

