Balochistan Reports 57 More Positive Patients For Coronavirus

Wed 07th July 2021 | 12:15 AM

About 57 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 27,502 in the province on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :About 57 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 27,502 in the province on Tuesday.

According to Media Coordinator Provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 880,768 people were screened for the virus till July 6 out of which 57 more were reported positive.

As many as 26,568 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 315 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

More Stories From Pakistan

