UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Reports 59 More Positive For Corona

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 12:40 AM

Balochistan reports 59 more positive for corona

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :About 59 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 28923 in the province on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 919702 people were screened for the virus till July 21 out of which 59 more were reported positive.

As many as 27500 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 320 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan July Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Algeria exchange E ..

26 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Tunisia exchange E ..

1 hour ago

DEWA issues Handbook of Electricity and Water Cons ..

5 hours ago

5th Al Dhaid Date Festival kicks off tomorrow

8 hours ago

UAE announces 1,506 new COVID-19 cases, 1,484 reco ..

9 hours ago

Floods in central China claim 12 victims, 200,00 e ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.