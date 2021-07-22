Balochistan reports 59 more positive for corona

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :About 59 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 28923 in the province on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 919702 people were screened for the virus till July 21 out of which 59 more were reported positive.

As many as 27500 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 320 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.