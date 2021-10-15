UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Reports 6 More Corona Positive Cases

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 10:41 PM

Balochistan reports 6 more corona positive cases

As many as 6 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32,131 in the province on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 6 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32,131 in the province on Friday.

According to Media Coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell BalochistanDr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,184,592 people were screened for the virus till the date out of which 6 more were reported positive today.

Meanwhile, 31,666 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 352 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia Hopes AUKUS Will Adhere to Nuclear Nonproli ..

Russia Hopes AUKUS Will Adhere to Nuclear Nonproliferation Obligations - Foreign ..

6 minutes ago
 China rocket blasts off for longest crewed mission ..

China rocket blasts off for longest crewed mission to space station

6 minutes ago
 CM Buzdar announces ring road, Nullah Lai Expressw ..

CM Buzdar announces ring road, Nullah Lai Expressway in Rawalpindi

9 minutes ago
 Austin to Meet With Georgian Prime Minister, Defen ..

Austin to Meet With Georgian Prime Minister, Defense Chief During Europe Tour - ..

9 minutes ago
 Institute of Immunology FMBA Submits Documents to ..

Institute of Immunology FMBA Submits Documents to Register Anti-COVID Drug MIR 1 ..

9 minutes ago
 Austin to Discuss NATO Military Adaptation With St ..

Austin to Discuss NATO Military Adaptation With Stoltenberg in Brussels- Pentago ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.