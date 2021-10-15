Balochistan reports 6 more corona positive cases

As many as 6 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32,131 in the province on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 6 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32,131 in the province on Friday.

According to Media Coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell BalochistanDr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,184,592 people were screened for the virus till the date out of which 6 more were reported positive today.

Meanwhile, 31,666 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 352 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.