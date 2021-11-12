Balochistan reports 6 more corona positive cases

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Around six new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32401 in Balochistan on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell BalochistanDr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1266399 people were screened for the virus till November 12 out of which 6 more were reported positive.

As many as 31925 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 358 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.