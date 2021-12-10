UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Reports 6 More Positive Cases For COVID-19

Balochistan Reports 6 More Positive Cases For COVID-19

About six new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 33528 in Balochistan on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :About six new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 33528 in Balochistan on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1309506 people were screened for the virus till December 10 out of which 6 more were reported positive.

As many as 33125 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirusso far while 363 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

