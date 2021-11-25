Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronavirus

Around 6 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32461 in the province on Thursday

According to Media Coordinator Provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 12,90338 people were screened for the virus till November 25 out of which 6 more were reported positive.

As many as 32,046 affected patients had been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 359 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.