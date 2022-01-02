Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :About 6 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while a number of total confirmed patients surged to 33644 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator, provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan, Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1336016 people were screened for the virus till January out of which 6 more were reported positive.

As many as 33233 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 364 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.