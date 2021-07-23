Balochistan reports 63 more corona positive cases

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :About 63 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 29041 in Balochistan on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell BalochistanDr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 920559 people were screened for the virus till July 23 out of which 63 more were reported positive.

As many as 27692 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 322 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.