UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Reports 63 More Corona Positive Cases

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 10:30 PM

Balochistan reports 63 more corona positive cases

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :About 63 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 29041 in Balochistan on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell BalochistanDr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 920559 people were screened for the virus till July 23 out of which 63 more were reported positive.

As many as 27692 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 322 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan July Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President exchange E ..

2 hours ago

Al Dhaid Date Festival competitions attract high t ..

4 hours ago

DEWA’s SDME encourages teams to use latest techn ..

5 hours ago

UAE announces 1,521 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

5 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police receive 38,000 emergency calls du ..

7 hours ago

FAO head urges G20 to invest in a healthy planet f ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.