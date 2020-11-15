Balochistan reports 65 more corona cases

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :About 65 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 16393 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 358719 people were screened for the virus till November 14, out of which 65 more were reported positive.

As many as 15817 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 156 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.