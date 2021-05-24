Balochistan reports 66 more positive for coronavirus

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :About 66 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 24583 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan, Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 775429 people were screened for the virus till May 23 out of which 66 more were reported positive.

As many as 23347 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 270 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.