QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Balochistan has reported 67 more corona cases taking the tally to 28,830 on Monday.

According to provincial media health coordinator Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, 918,830 people have been screened for the coronavirus so far.

He said 27,340 people have been recovered while 319 have been died of the viral infection in Balochistan.