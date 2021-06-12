Balochistan reports 68 more positive for corona

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :About 68 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 26152 in Balochistan on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig,at least 825196 people were screened for the virus till June 12 out of which 68 more were reported positive.

As many as 24788 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 292 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.