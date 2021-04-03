UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Reports 69 More Positive For COVID-19

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 12:00 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :About 69 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 19,679 in the province on Friday.

According to Media Coordinator Provincial Health DirectorateCell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, till April 2 out 69 more patients were reported positive.

As many as 19136 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 211 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

