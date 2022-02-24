Balochistan reports 7 more Covid-19 positive cases

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Around 7 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35316 in the province on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1400822 people were screened for the virus, out of which 7 more were reported positive.

As many as 34797affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 375 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.