Balochistan Reports 7 More Positive Cases Of Corona

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 10:40 PM

Balochistan reports 7 more positive cases of corona

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 7 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32059 in the province on Thursday.

According to Media Coordinator Provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan,Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,159,416 people were screened for the virus till October 7 out of which 7 more were reported positive today.

Meanwhile, 31,560 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 349 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

