Balochistan reports 7 more positive Covid-19 cases

About 7 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 19045 in the province on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :About 7 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 19045 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 580309 people were screened for the virus till Feb 27 out of which 7 more were reported positive.

As many as 18745 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 200 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.