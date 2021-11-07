UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Reports 7 More Positive For Corona

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 12:10 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Around 7 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32348 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1250203 people were screened for the virus till November 6 out of which 7 more were reported positive.

As many as 31865 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 357 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

