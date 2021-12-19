UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Reports 7 More Positive For Corona

19th December 2021

Balochistan reports 7 more positive for corona

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Around 7 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 33558 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1321424 people were screened for the virus till December 19 out of which 07 more were reported positive.

As many as 33148 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 363 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

