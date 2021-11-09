UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Reports 7 More Positive For COVID

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 12:35 AM

Balochistan reports 7 more positive for COVID

Around seven new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32361 in Balochistan on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Around seven new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32361 in Balochistan on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell BalochistanDr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1254281 people were screened for the virus till November 8 out of which 7 more were reported positive.

As many as 31884 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 358 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan November Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s roads and transport infrastructure pr ..

Dubai&#039;s roads and transport infrastructure projects saved AED220 billion: R ..

1 hour ago
 Govt determined to uplift living standard of masse ..

Govt determined to uplift living standard of masses: Shaukat Tarin

5 minutes ago
 AC Cantt visits Cash & Carry stores to inspect ava ..

AC Cantt visits Cash & Carry stores to inspect availability, prices of sugar

5 minutes ago
 95% cameras of safe city of Islamabad functional: ..

95% cameras of safe city of Islamabad functional: NA told

5 minutes ago
 World food crisis deepens as situation in Afghanis ..

World food crisis deepens as situation in Afghanistan, 42 other countries worsen ..

5 minutes ago
 69 more infects with dengue fever in RWP

69 more infects with dengue fever in RWP

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.