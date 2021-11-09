Balochistan reports 7 more positive for COVID

Around seven new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32361 in Balochistan on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Around seven new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32361 in Balochistan on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell BalochistanDr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1254281 people were screened for the virus till November 8 out of which 7 more were reported positive.

As many as 31884 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 358 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.