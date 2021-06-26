Balochistan reports 71 more positive corona cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

About 71 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 27003 in the province on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :About 71 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 27003 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health DirectorateCell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 857792 people were screened for the virus till June 26 out of which 71 more were reported positive.

As many as 25875 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 307 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.