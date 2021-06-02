Balochistan reports 75 more positive for COVID-19

(@imziishan)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :About 75 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 25370 in Balochistan on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 801229 people were screened for the virus till June 2 out of which 75 more were reported positive.

As many as 24078 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 285 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province .