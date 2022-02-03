UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Reports 77 More Positive For Corona

February 03, 2022

Around 77 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while the number of total confirmed patients surged to 34634 in the province on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Around 77 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while the number of total confirmed patients surged to 34634 in the province on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1371679 people were screened for the virus, out of which 77 more were reported positive.

As many as 33835 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 368 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

>