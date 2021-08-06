UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Reports 79 More Positive Cases Of Covid-19

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 12:43 AM

About 79 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while the number of total confirmed patients surged to 30,087 in the province on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :About 79 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while the number of total confirmed patients surged to 30,087 in the province on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial health directorate cell Balochistan,Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 955,560 people were screened for the virus till August 5 out of which 79 more were reported positive today.

As many as 28,783 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 330 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

