Balochistan reports 8 more corona cases

About eight new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 16041 in Balochistan on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :About eight new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 16041 in Balochistan on Friday. According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 342455 people were screened for the virus till November 06, out of which 08 more were reported positive.

As many as 15680 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 153 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.