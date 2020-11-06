UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Reports 8 More Corona Cases

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 11:05 PM

Balochistan reports 8 more corona cases

About eight new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 16041 in Balochistan on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :About eight new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 16041 in Balochistan on Friday. According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 342455 people were screened for the virus till November 06, out of which 08 more were reported positive.

As many as 15680 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 153 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan November Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Biden on brink of victory in tense White House rac ..

22 minutes ago

Outgoing DIGP transfers 48 ASIs from Hyderabad, Da ..

22 minutes ago

SBCA inculpates Palm Builders for launching a hous ..

22 minutes ago

Without Stricter Immigration Laws, France Likely t ..

22 minutes ago

Transportation of imported sugar underway in provi ..

22 minutes ago

Kosovo ex-president to make first war crimes court ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.