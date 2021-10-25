Balochistan reports 8 more Covid positive cases

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :About 8 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32221 in the province on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1214878 people were screened for the virus till October 25 out of which 8 more were reported positive.

As many as 31765 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 355 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.