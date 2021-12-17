UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Reports 8 More Positive Cases For COVID-19

Fri 17th December 2021 | 11:00 PM

Balochistan reports 8 more positive cases for COVID-19

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Around eight new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 33540 in Balochistan on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1318992 people were screened for the virus till December 17 out of which eight more were reported positive.

As many as 33143 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus sofar while 363 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

