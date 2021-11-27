Balochistan reports 8 more positive for corona

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 8 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32,471 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan,Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,293,625 people were screened for the virus till date out of which 8 more were reported positive today.

Meanwhile, 32,055 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 359 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.