Balochistan reports 8 more positive for COVID-19

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :About 8 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 19084 in Balochistan on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 588490 people were screened for the virus till March 03 out of which 8 more were reported positive.

As many as 18773 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus sofar while 200 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.