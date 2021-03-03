UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Reports 8 More Positive For COVID-19

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 10:37 PM

Balochistan reports 8 more positive for COVID-19

About 8 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 19084 in Balochistan on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :About 8 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 19084 in Balochistan on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 588490 people were screened for the virus till March 03 out of which 8 more were reported positive.

As many as 18773 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus sofar while 200 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan March Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Greece extends lockdown as Covid cases hit year hi ..

3 minutes ago

Queen's husband Prince Philip improving 'slightly' ..

3 minutes ago

Ministry works on plan for drug free society at he ..

7 minutes ago

Balanced use of fertilizers is essential to increa ..

11 minutes ago

General Motors extends plant closures on chip shor ..

11 minutes ago

Kremlin critic Navalny says 'everything fine' in m ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.