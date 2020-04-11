Balochistan reports 8 new cases, 95 recoveries from COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Eight new coronavirus patients have been confirmed in Balochistan after their corona test reports were declared positive in which the total numbers of coronavirus infected people rose to 228 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 10955 people have been screened for the virus till April 11 in which eight new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed positive today. Coronavirus positive has been detected in 228 people in the province while negative in 35854 people have been found in the province. The numbers have suspected people to 4099 while 95 affected patients have been recovered from the corona virus after twice testing.