Balochistan reports 80 more corona cases

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :About 80 more persons contracted coronavirus in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 12224 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 161349 people were screened for the virus till August 15, out of which 80 more were reported positive.

As many as 10783 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 138 deaths were recorded due to the virus in Balochistan.