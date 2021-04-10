Balochistan reports 81 more positive for corona

About 81 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 20178 in Balochistan on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :About 81 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 20178 in Balochistan on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 679319 people were screened for the virus till April 09 out of which 81 more were reported positive.

As many as 19322 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 213 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.